Lawyer arrested in attempt to murder assistant AG case, 4 held

Secretary candidates Nahid Sultana Juthi and Blue Panel’s Ruhul Kuddus agreed to count ballots at night while White Panel’s Shah Manzurul Haque and several other candidates said counting should take place during the day, which eventually led to scuffles and brawls among the lawyers of the top courts.

At one stage, the election conducting sub-committee announced ballots had been sealed and counting would take place on Friday afternoon, which several candidates opposed. Early on Friday, a lawyer tried to open the auditorium door a sub-committee member objected, and they exchanged heated arguments.

Moments later, several people from outside entered the auditorium and attacked the sub-committee member and assistant attorney general SR Siddique. They also beat several other lawyers, leaving them injured. Police, however, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Prothom Alo also obtained a video of the lawyers being assaulted.