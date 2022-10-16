Bangladesh, Brunei agree to strengthen collaboration in energy sector

Prothom Alo English Desk

Bangladesh and Brunei have agreed to explore mechanisms for long-term collaboration in the energy sector, particularly in the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other petroleum products to Bangladesh, reports BSS.

This was stated in a joint statement between Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam on the state visit of Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah to Bangladesh issued here this evening.

Brunei Darussalam acknowledged the contribution of the Bangladeshi expatriates in its continued development process, it said.

Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam agreed to discuss the possibility of recruiting more workers, including skilled workforce and professionals from Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam in the relevant sectors, where necessary.

Both the sides agreed to govern the recruitment process in a transparent, orderly and ethical manner.

Bangladesh offered Brunei Darussalam the advantages of the opportunities for investment in the Special Economic Zones of Bangladesh.

Brunei Darussalam took note of the offer and looked forward to discuss potential areas of investment cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The Southeast Asian nation also invited Bangladesh to consider investing in its economic diversification activities, such as in the food, agriculture and aquaculture industries.

Both the sides identified trade and investment as areas of vital bilateral cooperation and expressed their keenness to work to increase the volume of two-way trade, which is currently far below the potential.

The two sides also welcomed discussions to explore the possibility of a mechanism between the commerce ministry of Bangladesh and finance and economy ministry of Brunei Darussalam to widen cooperation in trade, commerce and investment, as well as to seek support for enhanced business-to-business relations and cooperation.

Both the sides also agreed to deepen collaboration in the field of Halal trade.

Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam made the state visit to Bangladesh on 15-16 October at the invitations of Bangladesh president Md Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina.