Bangladesh, Brunei agree to strengthen collaboration in energy sector

Foreign minister of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen paid a courtesy call on the Brunei Darussalam at his place of residence.
The official talks between the Sultan and Prime Minister of Bangladesh was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, where the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.
The two leaders acknowledged with satisfaction that the relationship has cached a new height with the visit of prime minister of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam from 21 to 23 April, 2019 and the Sultan's first ever visit to Bangladesh in 2022.
Both the sides agreed to work closely together as development partners in view of the strong commonalities existing in faith, tradition and culture, and shared vision of prosperity, peace and stability.
The Sultan paid tribute to Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and appreciated the visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina in the development journey of Bangladesh.
The prime minister congratulated the Sultan on his extraordinary leadership in preserving peace, stability and prosperity of Brunei Darussalam and the region.
Both the leaders underscored the need to tap the available synergies and stressed the importance of increased interaction and engagements at various levels between the government agencies, as well as of enhancing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.
The two leaders agreed to strengthen the existing bilateral mechanisms between the two countries, including regular meetings at the level of foreign minister.
Both the sides agreed to strengthen cooperation to counter the adverse impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed gratitude to the Sultan for the support extended to Bangladesh expatriates living and working in Brunei Darussalam during the difficult period of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Recalling the respective MoUs on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Cooperation signed in 2019, both sides acknowledged the ongoing discussion between the relevant authorities in both countries to explore potential projects under these MoUs.
Both the sides looked forward to the convening of the Joint Agriculture Working Committee (JAWC) to be held in November this year in Brunei Darussalam to progress this further.
Both the sides recognised the need for quality education for human resource development Bangladesh appreciated Brunei Darussalam's goodwill by continuing to offer scholarships to Bangladeshi students for higher education.
They agreed to further deepen and widen the scope of collaboration in the area of higher education for mutual benefit.
In the context of Bangladesh's growing capacity in the healthcare sector, as well as Brunei Darussalam's capacity for modern and advanced medical infrastructures, both sides noted the importance of signing an MoU on health sector cooperation for the recruitment and training of healthcare professionals, specialised services and pharmaceutical services, as well as other potential areas of cooperation that may be of mutual benefit to both countries.
The two leaders also agreed to work in new and emerging areas including ICT, green technology, blue economy, etc for mutual benefit.
Emphasising the value of peace, security and stability for socio-economic development, the two leaders agreed to broaden the scope of existing defence and security cooperation, disaster response and humanitarian operations.
Both the sides stressed the need for air and maritime connectivity to enhance trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people contacts and agreed to encourage the private sector operators to become involved for better connectivity between the two countries.
The two sides agreed to further deepen mutual cooperation in the regional and international fora, including the UN, OIC, the Commonwealth and ARF on issues of mutual interest and common position.
Brunei Darussalam appreciated Bangladesh's continued interest to strengthen its relations with ASEAN and assured its support for Bangladesh's bid to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.
Bangladesh expressed gratitude to Brunei Darussalam for its political support for the expeditious repatriation of over a million displaced persons from the Rakhine state, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, in a safe, secure, sustainable and dignified manner.
The Sultan appreciated the generosity and hospitality of Bangladesh rendered to the displaced persons and assured that his government would continue to support Bangladesh in seeking a durable solution, with a view to ensuring the overall peace and security of the region.
The two leaders welcomed and witnessed the signing of the following bilateral instruments and expressed their expectations for the early implementation of the provisions as envisaged in those instruments--Air Services Agreement, MoU on the Employment/Recruitment of Bangladeshi Workers, MoU on the Recognition of Certificates Issued Under the Provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers 1978, as Amended; and MoU between the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on the Field of Cooperation in the Supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)and other Petroleum Products.
The Sultan expressed appreciation to Bangladesh president and prime minister and the people of Bangladesh for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to the Sultan and the delegation.
Both the sides reiterated that the visit of the Sultan would usher in a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam.
They expressed optimism for a stronger and deeper partnership for mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.