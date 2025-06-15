UN group on enforced disappearance arrives after over a decade of waiting

The United Nations Human Rights Council's Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) has long been seeking to visit Dhaka to investigate cases of enforced disappearances allegedly carried out by law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh. They have made several requests to the Bangladesh government for this purpose.

However, after more than a decade, this is the first time they have been granted permission to visit. Today, Sunday, a two-member delegation from the UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances arrived in Dhaka.

During their visit to Bangladesh, the delegation is scheduled to meet with law adviser Asif Nazrul, the acting foreign secretary, members of the commission on disappearances, law enforcement agencies, and families of the disappeared. They will also participate in policy-level discussions.

It has been reported that the purpose of the UN delegation's visit this time is not to conduct direct investigations but to observe the situation and make recommendations based on their findings.