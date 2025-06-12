Keir Starmer declines to meet Yunus tracking down missing billions: Financial Times

“This is stolen money,” he told the UK news media.

Financial Times report further said the UK government officials confirmed there was no plan for Starmer to meet Yunus at present, and declined to comment further.

Mentioning that the UK government was already providing assistance in finding the money, Muhammad Yunus said the UK should feel “legally and . . . morally” obliged to help Bangladesh recover the money.

The objective of the trip was to bring out “more enthusiastic support” from the UK, he stressed.

Professor Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel-prize winning economist, is leading an interim government as a student-led protest movement ousted Sheikh Hasina on 5 August last year.