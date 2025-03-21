Govt delivering utmost to ensure smooth graduation from LDCs: Commerce adviser

Commerce adviser Sk Bashir Uddin has said that the interim government has been delivering its maximum efforts as much aspossible imbued with patriotism to ensure smooth graduation of the country from the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

"Be rest assured, we're doing as much as possible imbued with patriotism in this regard," he said.

The commerce adviser said this in an interview with the national news agency at his secretariat office recently while shedding light on the various aspects of the country's LDC graduation in November 2026 and subsequently facing the reaction from the private sector over the matter.