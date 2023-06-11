Internet responsible for mental illness of over 85pc students

The detrimental effect of internet use is diminishing personal life. According to the survey, 13.1 per cent of the respondents said they became selfish due to use of the internet and 25.7 per cent wasted too much time on the internet for unnecessary use.

Besides, 58.7 per cent of respondents said they didn’t always get enough sleep while 30.4 per cent of students attributed their inability to sleep only to their use of the internet. The students suffered a variety of medical issues as a result of using the internet for extended periods of time, including 53.6 per cent experiencing sleep disturbance, 34.5 per cent experiencing discomfort and dizziness, 19.2 per cent experiencing appetite loss, and 24.3 per cent experiencing eye problems, 27.8 per cent feels haziness and fatigue.

According to the survey, 32.9 per cent of students browse websites with pornographic or sexually explicit content online, according to the survey's findings. 35.1 per cent of the respondents said they had thought about it after seeing porn or other sexually explicit stories, movies, or audios.

A factor analysis found that 28.8 per cent of students watched porn, listened to porn stories, or read porn stories to satiate their sexual curiosity. 14.1 per cent said they do it as a form of recreational food, while 24 per cent claimed it gave them sex gratification. Additionally, poll results showed that 9.6 per cent did so because of despair and 23.5 per cent did so because of loneliness.