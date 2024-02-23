Sound of heavy shelling in Myanmar after 3 days

The Bangladeshi citizens living along the Myanmar border in Whykong of Teknaf upazila heard sounds of bullets and mortar rounds from across the border Friday, after a pause for three days.

The firing continued from around 11:00 am to 12:30 pm today, they said.

Later, around 5:00 pm, the people of Jalia Para in Shah Porir Dwip heard sounds of three mortar rounds. This has spread panic among the people of Bangladesh along the Myanmar border anew.