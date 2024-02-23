Sound of heavy shelling in Myanmar after 3 days
The Bangladeshi citizens living along the Myanmar border in Whykong of Teknaf upazila heard sounds of bullets and mortar rounds from across the border Friday, after a pause for three days.
The firing continued from around 11:00 am to 12:30 pm today, they said.
Later, around 5:00 pm, the people of Jalia Para in Shah Porir Dwip heard sounds of three mortar rounds. This has spread panic among the people of Bangladesh along the Myanmar border anew.
Earlier, no gunshots and sound of shelling was heard from the Myanmar side of the border in Teknaf from Monday.
Whykong union parishad’s ward no. 8 member Mohammad Alam said, “Sounds of intermittent firing were heard from across the Whykong’s Kharangkhali border until the Juma prayers. Bangladeshi people who were working in shrimp firms near the border fled the areas.”
Shabbir Ahmad, worker of a shrimp firm near the Whykong border said, “Several of us took shelter near a BGB outpost upon hearing the gunshots. We are afraid to return to work now.”
He further said some people of terrorist Nabi Hossain are hiding across the border. They could exchange gunfire.
Whykong union parishad chairman Nur Ahmed Anwari said, “Local people informed me about the gunshots and explosions at the other side of the Naf river of Kharangkhali border. I have informed this to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer.”
Meanwhile, sounds of three mortar rounds were heard from Nalbanna village in Maungdaw town of Myanmar around 5:00 pm, said member of ward no. 9, Abdus Salam, of bordering Sabrang union parishad. “Fear gripped the local people when Shah Parir Dwip was also shaken by the wave of sound.”
Many Rohingya are trying to enter Bangladesh due to the clashes across the border, he added.
Abu Syed and Mohammad Karim from Shah Porir Dwip Bazarpara said people started to return to normal life as they did not hear any gunshots from Myanmar from Monday evening. But the panic has returned due to the sounds of mortar shells.
Speaking about the situation, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan told Prothom Alo the activities of BGB, coast guard and other law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh have been enhanced along the border due to the situation in Myanmar.
The people of Bangladesh living along the border have also been asked to remain cautious, he added.