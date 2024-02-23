Myanmar border: Bangladesh pushes back nine Rohingya

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) pushed back nine Rohingya in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar on Thursday.

They were turned away while trying to enter Bangladesh by boat in Shahparir Dwip jetty of Teknaf in the morning.

Meanwhile, no sound of gunshots and shelling has been heard from the Myanmar side of the border in Teknaf over the past three days until 10:00 pm on Thursday.

Teknaf-2 BGB commander Lieutenant Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo the fighting died down between the Myanmar junta forces and the insurgent groups in the Rakhine state along the Bangladesh border.

Nine Rohingya were turned away when they tried to enter Bangladesh by boat on Thursday, he added.