Is it possible to repatriate Rohingyas by means of diplomacy alone?

It must be understood that we can remain neutral about the fighting sides in Myanmar, or we may not remain neutral. Whatever our stance may be, by now it has become clear to us which of the fighting sides in that country are close to our stance regarding the Rohingyas and which sides are not. There is not harm if we start talks, in keeping with international norms, with the sides who are empathetic towards our viewpoint. If fact, such talks are essential. This is all the more relevant at a juncture when the political tides are turning there.

It is essential that Bangladesh's interests are upheld in the Myanmar that will emerge from these changes and that the repatriation of the Rohingyas is ensured. It is possible for Bangladesh it initiate a resolution to the Rohingya crisis, while displaying due respect to Myanmar's sovereignty.

One way is to search for ways to influence Myanmar's political views without interfering in its internal politics. We must bear in mind that the Rohingya problem is an old political problem for Myanmar.

A sustainable solution to the problem entails that we understand the nuances of their anti-Rohingya or any repatriation politics which has been active for a few decades now and which also has huge public support. It is also important to be able to influence such politics.

The bottom line is, state-level dialogue is not enough to reach a sustainable solution to a problem that is so deep rooted in a country's politics. If we want a solution to the Rohingya crisis, we need to consider all possible ways and means and continue working on the issue.

* Syed Masud Reza is an associate professor of the law department at Dhaka University.