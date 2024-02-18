Bangladesh refuses proposal to accept new Rohingyas

Rohingyas are fleeing their homes and dispersing to different parts of the state to survive amidst the conflict between the army and the insurgent group Arakan Army in Rakhine, Myanmar.

In this situation, the United Nations has requested Bangladesh to provide shelter to hundreds of Rohingyas who have arrived at the border areas of the two countries on humanitarian grounds.

However, Bangladesh has clearly stated that it is not possible to accommodate any new Rohingya.

According to official sources, such discussions took place during the meeting of the National Task Force on Rohingya Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Wednesday. The meeting, chaired by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, was attended by representatives from various ministries and departments of the government as well as various United Nations organisations.