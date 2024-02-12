Rohingyas trying to enter Bangladesh as fighting continues in Myanmar

Rohingya people from Myanmar are waiting along the border to enter Bangladesh as conflict rages in their country.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members remain on high alert to stymie any attempt by Rohingyas to enter Bangladesh illegally.

Local public representatives said around 200 Rohingyas on several boats are waiting on the other side of Naf river to infiltrate into Bangladesh.

On 6 February, law enforcers arrested 23 armed Rohingyas along the border at Rahmater Beel area in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya. Remand hearing of these Rohingyas are supposed to take place at Cox’s Bazar judicial magistrate court today.

At present, 1.25 million Rohingyas are living in 33 shelter camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar. Of these, 800,000 were displaced in the months after 25 August in 2017 by the persecution of the Myanmar army in Rakhine. Within six years of the influx, a single Rohingya could be sent back to Myanmar.