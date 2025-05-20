Starlink launches in Bangladesh, maximum monthly cost Tk 6,000

Satellite-based internet service provider Starlink has officially launched its operations in Bangladesh.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser on posts, telecommunications, and information technology has confirmed the news. Besides, Starlink has also announced the launch on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Faiz Ahmad wrote in a post regarding this on his Facebook account that Starlink informed him about their launch in Bangladesh during a phone call on Monday afternoon.