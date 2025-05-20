Starlink launches in Bangladesh, maximum monthly cost Tk 6,000
Satellite-based internet service provider Starlink has officially launched its operations in Bangladesh.
Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser on posts, telecommunications, and information technology has confirmed the news. Besides, Starlink has also announced the launch on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.
Faiz Ahmad wrote in a post regarding this on his Facebook account that Starlink informed him about their launch in Bangladesh during a phone call on Monday afternoon.
Speaking about the packages, Faiz Ahmad mentioned that initially there will be two plans available, ‘Starlink Residence’ and ‘Residence Lite’. The monthly cost for these packages will be Tk 6,000 and Tk 4,200 respectively. However, a one-time payment of Tk 47,000 will be required for the setup equipment.
There are no speed or data limits here and users will be able to access unlimited data at a speed of up to 300 Mbps. Bangladeshi customers can start placing orders right from today, he added.
The special assistant to the chief adviser also noted that chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus had instructed to make arrangements for Starlink to begin operations in Bangladesh within 90 days and that directive has been implemented.
Faiz Ahmad further said that while the service may be costly, it provides a sustainable alternative to quality and high-speed internet solution for premium users.
Additionally, it creates opportunities for service providers to expand their business into areas where fibre or high-speed internet has not reached yet. Plus, NGOs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs will get guaranteed uninterrupted high-speed internet access throughout the year, he added.