RAB raids 3 hospitals, seals off two

A mobile court led by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted drives at three hospitals in the city and sentenced six people to different jail terms for irregularities, reports UNB.



The drives were conducted early Thursday at Makka-Madina Hospital, Nurjahan Hospital and Al Madina Crescent Hospitals in the city's Mohammadpur and Shyamoli areas.

Later, RAB sealed off Makka-Madina Hospital and Nurjahan Hospital.







