RAB raids 3 hospitals, seals off two

A mobile court led by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted drives at three hospitals in the city and sentenced six people to different jail terms for irregularities, reports UNB.
The drives were conducted early Thursday at Makka-Madina Hospital, Nurjahan Hospital and Al Madina Crescent Hospitals in the city's Mohammadpur and Shyamoli areas.
Later, RAB sealed off Makka-Madina Hospital and Nurjahan Hospital.
The mobile court led by RAB executive magistrate Palash Kumar Basu conducted a drive at Makka-Madina hospital and sentenced Nur Nabi, director of the hospital, to one year jail for failing to show any academic certificate.
They also sentenced Anwar Hossain Kalu and Abdur Rashid, two staffers of the hospital, to six-month jail.
Besides, the RAB team conducted a drive at Nurjahan Hospital and sentenced its owner Babul Hossain to one year jail for the same reason.
RAB also sentenced ward boy Jahangir to two years jail.
Meanwhile, the RAB team conducted a drive at Crescent Hospital and sentenced Mohammad Abul Hossain , director of the hospital, for various irregularities.