38 arrested, many attackers still unidentified

A total of 38 people have so far been arrested in connection with the attack, vandalism, looting, and arson at the Prothom Alo building.

The investigating agency of the case said these individuals were identified and arrested by reviewing video footage from the time of the attack, still images, and live videos that spread on social media, while efforts are ongoing to identify others directly involved in the incident and those who took part in the attack.

On the night of 18 December 2025, an extremist group carried out an attack on the Prothom Alo building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. They broke the shutter of the building’s gate, entered inside, and carried out extensive destruction through vandalism, looting, and arson.

On the same night, they also attacked the offices of The Daily Star and Chhayanaut. According to police sources, a section of the attackers at Prothom Alo later joined the attack on The Daily Star building. The following Friday evening, Udichi office was also attacked and set on fire.