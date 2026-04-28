Attack on Prothom Alo, Daily Star, Chhayanaut: Masterminds not identified as yet

Four months have passed since the attack, vandalism, looting, and arson at the Prothom Alo building, yet those who planned or coordinated the incident remain unidentified.

Police say many individuals directly involved in the attack, as well as those who incited it online, have been identified. However, key questions on who devised the plan, how long preparations were underway, and whether there was financial or political backing, remain unanswered.

The investigating agency, Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), says it is scrutinising not only the direct attackers but also the roles of instigators and planners.

As a result, more time is needed to complete the investigation and so it has not been possible to submit the charge sheet within the two-month deadline announced by Home Affairs Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed.

On the night of 18 December last year, a coordinated group carried out attacks, looting, and arson at the Prothom Alo building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. On the same night, The Daily Star office near Farmgate and the Chhayanaut building in Dhanmondi were also attacked, vandalised, and set on fire.