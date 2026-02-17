Light of art shines through the ashes of Prothom Alo

From the darkness of night came a hostile band of extremists. Those who represented the darkness launched a frenzied attack on Prothom Alo. For 26 years, this organisation had delivered the light of truth to countless people every morning.

It was brutally assaulted, looted and set ablaze. Yet darkness failed to dim that light. In this new spring, the fire-scorched building has awakened to a renewed radiance of courage and art.

On the night of 18 December last year, a group of extremists driven by vengeance attacked the headquarters of the country’s leading media outlet, Prothom Alo, at Karwan Bazar in the capital.

They broke through the shutters and large glass doors, entered the building, looted it, and set it on fire. To satisfy their vengeance, they even prevented the fire service from reaching the scene.