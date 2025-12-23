Business leaders condemn attacks on Prothom Alo-The Daily Star

Leading business leaders of the country have condemned and protested the attacks, arson and looting carried out by extremists and miscreants at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as the harassment of Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age and president of the Editors’ Council. They said the government must prove that it does not intend to harm business and commerce in the country or destabilise it by disrupting the media. They also said the government must ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

Business leaders made these remarks at a joint protest meeting titled ‘Bangladesh hit by violence’. The protest was organised by the Editors’ Council, the organisation of newspaper editors, and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), in protest against the attacks and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, and the harassment of Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age and president of the Editors’ Council.