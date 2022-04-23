Raising price of cigarettes at low-tier stressed to reduce health risk

Speakers at a seminar on Saturday proposed for raising the price of cigarettes at the low-tier to boost revenue generation of the government and also minimise health risks.

They said though the low-tier cigarettes occupy almost 75 per cent of the whole industry, its price remained unchanged over the last two years. As a result, the number of smokers at this level is not declining.

The speakers came up with such suggestions at a seminar organised jointly by Dhaka Ahsania Mission and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) titled “Tobacco Price and Tax” held at the ERF auditorium in the capital on Saturday.