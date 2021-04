The holy month of Ramadan, the lunar month of self-purification through fasting and abstinence for Muslims, will begin in the country on Wednesday as the new moon sighted in Bangladesh sky on Tuesday.

State minister for religious affairs Faridul Haque said this after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee this evening.

Muslims in Bangladesh will begin offering Tarabi prayers from Tuesday night and observe the holy Shab-e-Kadar on the night of 9 May.