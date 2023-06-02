President Shahabuddin off to Turkey to attend Erdogan’s installation ceremony

President Mohammed Shahabuddin left Dhaka for Ankara on a six-day-visit to attend the installation ceremony of Turkish president-elect Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slated for 3 June.

“The president, at the invitation of the Turkey government, will attend the oath-taking ceremony of his Turkish counterpart at the Presidential Complex in Ankara at 5:00 pm (Turkey local time) there,” president’s press secretary Md. Joynal Abedin told news agency BSS on Thursday.