Rangamati journo arrested in case filed under Digital Security Act

Kotwali police station sources said a case has been filed against Fazle Elahi under the Digital Security Act at Chattogram Cyber Tribunal court. Naznin Anwar, daughter of Firoza Begum Chinu, former MP of Awami League for reserved seat in Rangamati, filed the case for publishing a news report.

Fazle Elahi also works at Kaler Kantho and as Rangamati correspondent of NTV, a private TV channel.

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Md Kabir Hossain confirmed the arrest of Fazle Elahi. He told the newspersons that Fazle Elahi was arrested after they had received an arrest warrant in the afternoon. He would be produced before the court on Wednesday.