Rape tops all forms of violence against women

Rape is the most shocking form of oppression among all forms of violence against women. Crimes like rape or attempt to rape has been exceeding other wrongdoings in the country when it comes to the oppression against women. Records of last two months released by two separate NGOs have revealed such a scenario.

Some 567 women became victims of oppression in the country in last January and February. Of them, 229 were the victims of rape – some 40 per cent of the total crimes. Bangladesh Mahila Parishad revealed the data based on news published in 13 national dailies. Rape incidents are followed by other incidents like mysterious deaths, physical abuse, abduction, murder and torture for dowry, suicide, child marriage and acid violence.

According to the non-government legal aid organisation, Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), last January 130 women become victims of torture and 84 of them were rape victims. ASK said the data was compiled based on news published in nine national dailies and several online news portals in addition to the information the organisation collected itself. According to ASK, 64 per cent of incidents of violence against women and children were rape. Last month, 20 per cent incidents were family violence (injuring and killing), 3.8 per cent were sexual harassment, 1.5 per cent were acid violence and the remaining were other forms of violence.