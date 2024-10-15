EU announces new humanitarian aid package for Bangladesh

The European Commission has announced new funding to support humanitarian projects in Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Commission on Tuesday announced the new humanitarian aid package of €21.5 million for the Asia-Pacific region, bringing the total EU support to almost €95 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, a EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight taking essential supplies for victims of typhoon Yagi that left a trail of destruction in the Asia-Pacific region is being launched and due to arrive in the coming days in Laos.

The announcements come as Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, is visiting the Philippines and Indonesia this week to reinforce cooperation in disaster preparedness and response with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries in the region.

Commissioner Lenarčič will represent the EU at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Manila, the Philippines where he will highlight the EU’s commitment to supporting disaster preparedness and response, both in the EU and beyond.

The EU recently supported the Philippines following typhoons Yagi and Gaemi.