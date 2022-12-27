Poll violence under present EC drops to zero: CEC

The voting may continue till 7-8 pm due the long queues at the polling centres, he added.
The voting in the election was scheduled to end at 4:30pm.
The EC will look into whether there is any other reason behind the delay in voting , he added.
“We have got some allegations of slow voting due to electronic voting machines (EVMs) but all the voters at the centers will be allowed to exercise their franchise till night,” he said.
The election commission is monitoring the election through CC cameras from a control room.
Election commissioners Brig. General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Md Alamgir, Anisur Rahman, Squadron leader Shahrier Alam are present at the control room and observing the whole situation as already 1,807 CC cameras have been installed at the polling booths.
Voting in Rangpur City Corporation began on Tuesday morning using electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 229 centres.
Nine candidates are vying for the mayoral post while 183 people are contesting for councillor posts under 33 wards. Sixty-eight candidates are contesting the polls for 11 reserved seats, said returning officer Abdul Baten.
The mayoral candidates are: Amiruzzaman from Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Abu Raihan from Bangladesh Congress, Touhidur Rahman Mandal from Khelafat Majlish, Mostafizur Rahman from Jatiya Party, Shafier Rahman from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia from Awami League, Khorshed Alam from Zaker Party, Mehedi Hasan and Latifur Rahman as independent candidates.
Campaigning in the Rangpur City Corporation election ended on Sunday midnight amid much enthusiasm.
A total of 229 presiding officers, 1,349 assistant presiding officers and 2,698 polling officers are performing their duties to maintain order in the voting centres.
The first Rangpur City Corporation election was held on 21 December 2017. The tenure of the current mayor will expire on 18 February 2023.