Poll violence under present EC drops to zero: CEC

The voting may continue till 7-8 pm due the long queues at the polling centres, he added.

The voting in the election was scheduled to end at 4:30pm.

The EC will look into whether there is any other reason behind the delay in voting , he added.

“We have got some allegations of slow voting due to electronic voting machines (EVMs) but all the voters at the centers will be allowed to exercise their franchise till night,” he said.

The election commission is monitoring the election through CC cameras from a control room.

Election commissioners Brig. General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Md Alamgir, Anisur Rahman, Squadron leader Shahrier Alam are present at the control room and observing the whole situation as already 1,807 CC cameras have been installed at the polling booths.