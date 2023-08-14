UK wants free, fair election in Bangladesh

The United Kingdom (UK) on Monday showed interest to enhance bilateral trade and investment with Bangladesh as its High Commissioner Sarah Cooke paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

"The UK will continue its cooperation in Bangladesh's efforts for its overall development particularly in women education," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted Cooke as saying in a media briefing after the meeting.

According to Karim, prime minister Sheikh Hasina put stress on Rohingya repatriation at the meeting, saying, it would be better for Bangladesh as early as the Rohingya repatriation will take place.