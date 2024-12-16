Nation celebrates Victory Day in new Bangladesh

To depose the dictator, hundreds of student-people sacrificed their lives, over 700 people lost their eye sights, many lost their organs, at least 24,000 people sustained bullet wounds, a large number of people had to fall prey to enforced disappearances while many wounded people are still in agony in hospital beds and many are in life-and-death situation.

The nation would take a renewed pledge to translate into reality the hopes and aspirations of the War of Liberation and the dreams of the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices to liberate their beloved motherland from the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971 and this year from the clutches of Hasina’s autocratic rule.

Tens of thousands of people belonging to different social groups and political, cultural, professional and academic organisations and institutions are thronging the National Monument at Savar to pay homage to the heroes who embraced martyrdom to liberate the nation.

President Muhammad Shahabuddin was the first to offer wreaths at the monument amid a ceremonial honour guard while Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus followed him.

Political parties, socio-cultural and professional organisations and academic institutions are following them to place wreaths at the memorial.

A 31-gun salute heralded the Victory Day celebrations recalling the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation on the world map with the surrender of Pakistani forces.