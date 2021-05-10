Relations with China to be damaged if Bangladesh joins Quad: Ambassador

Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming has said Bangladesh's relations with China will be "substantially damaged" if Bangladesh joins the US-led initiative, Quad. China considers Quad—a strategic alliance of the US, Japan, India and Australia—as a minor group with anti-China motives.

Chinese ambassador made these remarks at a virtual meeting to exchange views with journalists on Monday.

Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe also sought Bangladesh’s assistance over issues such as Quad and IPS (Indo-Pacific Strategy) during his visit to Bangladesh in last month.