Relations with China to be damaged if Bangladesh joins Quad: Ambassador

Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming has said Bangladesh's relations with China will be "substantially damaged" if Bangladesh joins the US-led initiative, Quad. China considers Quad—a strategic alliance of the US, Japan, India and Australia—as a minor group with anti-China motives.
Chinese ambassador made these remarks at a virtual meeting to exchange views with journalists on Monday.
Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe also sought Bangladesh’s assistance over issues such as Quad and IPS (Indo-Pacific Strategy) during his visit to Bangladesh in last month.
The Chinese ambassador did not reply when asked what Bangladesh said in reply of China’s request.
Li Jiming said China always maintains that the US-led Quad is a minor anti-China initiative. I want to clearly say that there are security elements in the initiative although it is said to be economic, he said.
The Chinese ambassador alerted Bangladesh saying that it is not wise to ponder over joining with such a ‘small’ group or club. Bilateral relations with Bangladesh would be substantially damaged if it joins hand with the initiative.
