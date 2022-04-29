Relatives of enforced disappearance want their dear ones back before Eid

Some have been waiting for the return of their dear ones for last 10 days while some have been waiting for 9 long years. They all gathered at a press conference and requested the authorities for the return of their relatives before the forthcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The relatives of the enforced disappearance came up with this appeal in a press conference on Friday organised by 'Mayer Dhak' at Dhaka Reporters' Unit (DRU) in Segunbagicha.