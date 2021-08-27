Remembering Nazrul, a poet par excellence

Friday marked the 45th death anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, widely revered for his limitless contribution to Bengali literature.

To commemorate the life and works of the rebel poet, different organisations and institutions organised multiple programmes throughout the day.

In the morning, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs paid its tribute to the poet by placing floral wreaths on his grave by the Dhaka University Central Mosque.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, cultural affairs secretary Md Abul Monsur, Bangla Academy director general Nurul Huda, Bangla Academy secretary AHM Lokman, Kabi Nazrul Institute executive director Mohammad Zakir Hossain paid tributes to the rebel poet.