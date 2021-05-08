Remembering Tagore, the polymath who reshaped Bengali literature & music

With the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 barring artistes to showcase their performances in front of live audiences, the 160th birth anniversary of Noble Prize-winning Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore is being observed online on Saturday.

Just like last year, several cultural organisations have chalked out a handful of virtual events to celebrate the occasion with rich tributes to the Bengali polymath through performances and lecture on his life and works.

Chhayanaut, Bangladesh Shipakala Academy, Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre and others will pay tribute to the Noble Laureate litterateur by organising online programmes with esteemed artists from home and abroad.