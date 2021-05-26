Remembering the revolutionary poet amid pandemic

Tuesday marks the 122nd birth anniversary of the revolutionary poet, considered one of the greatest literary figures in the history of Bengali literature.

The excitement and enthusiasm for the birth anniversary celebrations of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the national poet of Bangladesh, have been subdued this year too due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, several government organisations and different cultural platforms chalked out separate programmes with cultural performances and discussions based on the life and works of Nazrul to observe the glorious day.