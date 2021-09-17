Researchers find way to save Kakila fish from extinction

Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute is currently on a roll and writing one success story after another in its quest for artificially producing the endangered indigenous species of fish and the latest one has come in regards to Kakila.

The institute, which has won the Ekushey Padak in native fish conservation research, hopes that these achievements will have a huge impact in the conservation of endangered indigenous fish as well as contribute to higher production of native fish in the country.

While talking to news agency UNB, the researchers of BFRI said that at one time indigenous species of fish could be found in abundance in inland waters, but many of these have either disappeared or on the verge of being extinct due to damage to habitats and breeding grounds triggered by climate change, natural disasters and other man-made causes.