Returnee women migrant workers to receive COVID-19 prevention packages

Rashedul Quayum from Unilever Bangladesh said “Unilever Bangladesh has been supporting the nation in its fight against coronavirus through various collaborations and partnerships. We have tried to reach out to as many Bangladeshis as possible through various partnerships and help to protect lives and livelihood in the past four months. Through our collaboration with UN Women as well as Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, we could offer our support to returnee women migrant workers across the country. We hope during this critical time support like food, cash donation and health and hygiene products will help the migrant women workers to meet their basic needs and keep their motivation high to fight the virus as well as build their future. We feel humbled to get associated with this initiative.”

Sumaiya Islam, executive director, BNSK and Lipi Rahman, executive director, Badaban Shangha, presented the overview of the project. The dignity packages were distributed among 125 returnee women migrant workers present at the launch