Rezaul Karim takes oath as Chattogram City Mayor

The newly elected mayor and 55 ward councillors of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) were sworn-in at a ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Thursday, UNB reports.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina virtually administered the oath to new mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, virtually joining the event from her official residence Ganobhaban.

LGRD minister Tajul Islam, however, administered the oath to the 55 ward councillors, including 14 female ones from reserved seats.

Awami League candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was elected mayor in the CCC polls held on 27 January.