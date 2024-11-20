Bangladesh, other SA nations need $625b to triple renewable energy capacity

Speakers at a discussion said South Asian countries including Bangladesh need $625 billion over the next six years to triple the renewable energy capacity.

South Asia has a total installed power capacity of 524.3 GW, with India leading at 446.2 GW, followed by Pakistan (41.9 GW), Bangladesh (28.1 GW), Sri Lanka (5 GW), and Nepal (3.1 GW) while most countries have achieved nearly universal electricity access, quality remains a pressing issue, they said.

The above information came from a discussion on “Pathways to tripling renewable energy in South Asia” on Tuesday in Baku, Azerbaijan hosted by Shakti Foundation, Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) and Friends of the Earth.

Renewable energy constitutes only 9.9 per cent of the region’s energy mix, with most electricity still generated from coal (67 per cent) and fossil gas (6 per cent). By 2030, South Asia aims to install 552.7 GW of renewable energy.