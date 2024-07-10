Which section shares what pc of 56pc quota
The issue of quota has come to the fore recently after the students and job aspirants have been launching a movement seeking a number of demands including reinstatement of the circular that the government issued in 2028 cancelling the quota system in government jobs.
However, the quota system has been existing for long.
On 4 October 2018, the public administration ministry issued a circular canceling the quota from nine grade to 13th grade (Class I and II) in government jobs.
* More to follow...