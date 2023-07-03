UK provides £11.6m humanitarian aid for Rohingyas, host communities

Implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP), UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and START Fund Bangladesh, this support responds to ongoing needs in the Rohingya camps and host communities, and the potential for disasters to severely impact people across Bangladesh.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, announced this UK support during her first visit to Cox’s Bazar as High Commissioner, and said:

“The UK stands with Rohingya refugees and all communities affected by disasters across Bangladesh. I am pleased to announce this new package of £11.6 million of UK support to respond to humanitarian needs across the country.