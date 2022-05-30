Bangladesh

Rice to be imported relaxing tariff, if necessary: Food minister

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said there will be no food crisis in the country if it is not created artificially.

He said, actions whatever required would be taken against the illegal hoarders. If necessary, rice would be imported by relaxing tariffs in a bid to relieve the consumers.

The minister came up with this remark on Monday while addressing a virtual event as the chief guest.

The food minister said food division officials will have to work with honesty and sincerity while collecting the boro paddy. 70 per cent of collection will have to be finished by June. More allocation will be given to those mill owners who will supply the contracted amount of rice in advance.

Mentioning that the corporate house has started purchasing rice from the market, the minister said it will be looked into whether they are creating any artificial crisis.

adhan Chandra Majumder asked the mill owners not to send rice to godown if it disqualify in quality assessment. No compromise will be made with quality.

