Rice to be imported relaxing tariff, if necessary: Food minister

The food minister said food division officials will have to work with honesty and sincerity while collecting the boro paddy. 70 per cent of collection will have to be finished by June. More allocation will be given to those mill owners who will supply the contracted amount of rice in advance.
Mentioning that the corporate house has started purchasing rice from the market, the minister said it will be looked into whether they are creating any artificial crisis.
adhan Chandra Majumder asked the mill owners not to send rice to godown if it disqualify in quality assessment. No compromise will be made with quality.