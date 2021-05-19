Rights bodies mull over suing Rozina's harassers

Five human rights organisations have said they are mulling over filing a case against those who confined journalist Rozina Islam and tortured her physically and mentally at the secretariat.
Bangladesh National Woman Lawyers' Association (BNWLA), Nari Pakkha, Ain O Salish Kendra, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (Blast) and Manusher Jonno Foundation made the announcement at a joint virtual press conference on Wednesday.
The rights activists condemned the incident of harassment and arrest of Rozina Islam and sought punishment of those involved in it at the secretariat on Monday.
They sought unconditional release of Rozina and withdrawal of the case filed against her under Official Secrets Act of 1923.
The rights bodies said the way journalist Rozina was harassed is tantamount to sexual assault and criminal offence. They are ready to extend any kinds of legal support to Rozina if needed.
They said the confinement of Rozina is anti-constitutional and it is inhuman to send her to Shahbagh police station after she fell sick.
The rights bodies in a presentation said Rozina has become a victim of malicious intent of the corrupt officials as she unveiled various irregularities and corruption in the health sector.
The rights activists termed the allegations brought against Rozina as absurd and ridiculous.
"We want to know did she try to destroy any documents, did she try to influence the witness, or did she try to flee to evade trial?” the written statement reads.
Mentioning that there is Right To Information Act in the country so that people can be kept informed about various important government decisions, the organisations said this act gets precedence over the colonial-era Official Secrets Act.
They asked the authorities as to why they don't reveal what important and secret government documents Rozina ‘stole’.
Manusher Jonno Foundation’s executive director Shaheen Anam in her welcome speech condemned the incident of harassment and arrest of Rozina.
She thanked journalists and others who strongly protested against the incident.
Shaheen Anam said, "We must continue to speak for freedom of expression so that no such incidents happen in future."
Demanding withdrawal of the case, BNWLA president and lawyer Salma Ali said the authorities have to investigate the incident neutrally through National Human Rights Commission.
Saying that Rozina could have been freed on bail, Salma said, “Who will give her back the days she has been suffering in the jail?”
BLAST’s Sara Hossain also demanded a neutral and independent probe body to investigate the incident of harassment saying the probe body formed by authorities is not a neutral one.
She also questioned the use of the Official Secrets Act and said the obsolete act should be challenged.
Ain o Salish Kendra’s (ASK) senior deputy director Nina Goswami said the authorities used such an obsolete law just to harass Rozina.
BLAST’s Sharmin Akter also said confining Rozina for over five hours was a criminal offence.
Nari Pakkha’s Tamanna Khan said attack against Rozina is an attack against advancement of all women.
Manusher Jonno Foundation’s director Rina Roy conducted the press conference while senior coordinator Shahana Huda presented the statement.