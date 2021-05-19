Rights bodies mull over suing Rozina's harassers

They said the confinement of Rozina is anti-constitutional and it is inhuman to send her to Shahbagh police station after she fell sick.

The rights bodies in a presentation said Rozina has become a victim of malicious intent of the corrupt officials as she unveiled various irregularities and corruption in the health sector.

The rights activists termed the allegations brought against Rozina as absurd and ridiculous.

"We want to know did she try to destroy any documents, did she try to influence the witness, or did she try to flee to evade trial?” the written statement reads.

Mentioning that there is Right To Information Act in the country so that people can be kept informed about various important government decisions, the organisations said this act gets precedence over the colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

They asked the authorities as to why they don't reveal what important and secret government documents Rozina ‘stole’.

Manusher Jonno Foundation’s executive director Shaheen Anam in her welcome speech condemned the incident of harassment and arrest of Rozina.

She thanked journalists and others who strongly protested against the incident.

Shaheen Anam said, "We must continue to speak for freedom of expression so that no such incidents happen in future."

Demanding withdrawal of the case, BNWLA president and lawyer Salma Ali said the authorities have to investigate the incident neutrally through National Human Rights Commission.