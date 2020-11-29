River commission becomes ‘enemy’ for exposing encroachment

The MP Aslamul Haque on Saturday afternoon called the press conference at his Maisha Group office in Dhanmondi of the capital city. During the press conference which continued for over an hour, he pointed to various documents and maps, terming the river commission’s views and recommendations as “false, fabricated, baseless and one-sided.” He even accused the commission’s chairman of violating the law and said he would take the matter up in court.

Aslamul Haque’s Arisha Private Economic Zone and Maisha Group Power Plant are located by the river on the other side of Mohammedpur’s Shaheed Buddhijibi Shetu (the bridge better known as Basila bridge). When BIWTA identified these structures as illegal and launched an eviction drive in March, the MP obstructed them. He then approached the court and also submitted an application to the National River Protection Commission to check whether his land encroached upon the rivers Buriganga and Turag.

Following the court directives and the hearing based on the MP’s appeal, the commission carried out a survey and inspection, reaching the conclusion that these structures were illegal. The commission ran the survey in coordination with eight agencies of the government.

Aslamul Haque said he had bought the land after proper assessment and checking all documents at the relevant land offices and in consultation with legal experts. He has even paid the taxes, he said, rejecting the river protection commission’s report.