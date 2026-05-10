ICT frames formal charges against 28 accused, including Nanok, Taposh

The International Crimes Tribunal has framed formal charges against 28 accused persons, including former minister Jahangir Kabir Nanok and former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, in a case involving crimes against humanity committed in the Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur areas of the capital during the July mass uprising.

The tribunal has scheduled 8 June for opening statements and the commencement of witness testimony in the case.