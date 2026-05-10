Crimes against humanity
ICT frames formal charges against 28 accused, including Nanok, Taposh
The International Crimes Tribunal has framed formal charges against 28 accused persons, including former minister Jahangir Kabir Nanok and former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, in a case involving crimes against humanity committed in the Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur areas of the capital during the July mass uprising.
The tribunal has scheduled 8 June for opening statements and the commencement of witness testimony in the case.
A three-member bench of International Crimes Tribunal-1, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, framed the formal charges today, Sunday.
The tribunal’s other members are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmood and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
Among the 28 accused in the case, 24, including Nanok and Taposh, remain absconding.
Authorities have arrested four individuals, including Naimur Rahman, a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, whose activities are now banned. Officials produced them before the tribunal today.
Judge Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury read out the order framing the formal charges.
“The applications seeking discharge for the 28 accused in this case are hereby rejected. At the same time, formal charges are framed against these accused persons,” he stated.
The judge also outlined three allegations against the accused, including charges of murder committed in the Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur areas during the July mass uprising.
Addressing the four detained accused standing in the dock, Judge Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury asked whether they admitted the charges. In response, the four accused stated, “We are innocent. We seek justice.”