Bangladesh briefs diplomats on deteriorating situation in Rakhine

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Monday briefed the diplomats of the missions of various European countries in Dhaka about the situation in the Rakhine state.

At the briefing, the secretary expressed Bangladesh's concern. Diplomats from the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and several other European countries were present at the briefing. Two diplomats from two European missions in Dhaka confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Basically, the diplomats of the European missions in Dhaka was attending the foreign ministry’s briefing regarding the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war. At the briefing, Bangladesh also brought the situation in Rakhine to their attention.