Bangladesh conveys deep concern to Indian high commissioner
Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma to convey its deep concern, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
Foreign ministry sources told Prothom Alo that Verma was summoned at 10:00am and met Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam at the ministry. This marks the second time in the past 10 days that the Indian high commissioner has been summoned. During the tenure of the interim government, India’s envoy has been summoned at least six times over various issues.
According to the press release, Bangladesh conveyed its concern over the unfortunate incident that took place on 20 December outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the high commissioner’s residence in New Delhi, as well as the vandalism carried out by extremist groups at the Bangladesh visa centre in Siliguri on 22 December.
Bangladesh also expressed deep concern over violent protests that have taken place outside several Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India, the statement said.
The press release noted that Bangladesh strongly condemns such planned acts of violence and threats against diplomatic establishments. These actions not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect, peace, and tolerance.
Bangladesh urged the Indian government to conduct a thorough investigation into these incidents and to take all necessary measures to prevent their recurrence. It also called on India to ensure the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions and related institutions in the country.
The statement added that Bangladesh expects the Indian government to take swift and appropriate action, in line with its international diplomatic obligations, to ensure the dignity and security of diplomatic personnel and premises.