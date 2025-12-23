Bangladesh conveys deep concern to Indian high commissioner

Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma to convey its deep concern, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Foreign ministry sources told Prothom Alo that Verma was summoned at 10:00am and met Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam at the ministry. This marks the second time in the past 10 days that the Indian high commissioner has been summoned. During the tenure of the interim government, India’s envoy has been summoned at least six times over various issues.