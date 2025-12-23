Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma summoned to foreign ministry

Diplomatic sources said that Pranay Verma has been requested to ensure strengthened security for Bangladesh missions located in various parts of India.

This marks the second time in the past 10 days that Pranay Verma has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The neighbouring country’s envoy has been summoned at least six times over various incidents during the tenure of the interim government.

Before today, Pranay Verma was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on 14 December.