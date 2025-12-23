Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma summoned to foreign ministry
India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was summoned to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 10:00 am today, Tuesday.
Diplomatic sources confirmed the matter. According to the sources, Pranay Verma was summoned in light of the emerging security situation surrounding Bangladesh missions located in various parts of India, including New Delhi and Kolkata.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam summoned the Indian High Commissioner.
Diplomatic sources said that Pranay Verma has been requested to ensure strengthened security for Bangladesh missions located in various parts of India.
This marks the second time in the past 10 days that Pranay Verma has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The neighbouring country’s envoy has been summoned at least six times over various incidents during the tenure of the interim government.
Before today, Pranay Verma was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on 14 December.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following that meeting said that India’s cooperation was sought to prevent the attackers who assaulted Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing to India.
It was also requested that if they had already managed to enter Indian territory, they be arrested immediately and extradited to Bangladesh.
The interim government’s concerns over continued provocative statements by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has taken shelter in New Delhi, were also conveyed to Pranay Verma.
On 17 December, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, was summoned in a reciprocal move to India’s Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.
The reciprocal summoning of the two countries’ high commissioners in Dhaka and New Delhi has created renewed tensions in bilateral relations.
Last Saturday night, a protest was held in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, further escalating tensions between the two countries.
Meanwhile today, Tuesday, the Hindutva organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for protests in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai.
Against this backdrop, analysts believe that Dhaka–Delhi bilateral relations are facing a fresh phase of crisis.