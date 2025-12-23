Dhaka-Delhi relations face a new crisis

Recent reciprocal summons of the two countries’ high commissioners in Dhaka and Delhi have once again heightened tensions in bilateral relations. On Saturday night, a protest was held outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, further escalating strains between the two sides.

Meanwhile, on Monday, three Hindutva organisations attacked a Bangladesh visa centre in Siliguri, West Bengal, alleging persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. Following the incident, Bangladesh shut down the visa centre indefinitely.

Citing unavoidable circumstances, Dhaka on the same day suspended visa and consular services at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. Visa issuance and all consular services will remain suspended until further notice. The two missions announced the suspension through separate notices.

In the meantime, Hindutva organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for protests on Tuesday in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai. Against this backdrop, analysts believe Dhaka–Delhi relations have entered a fresh phase of crisis.