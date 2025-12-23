Dhaka-Delhi relations face a new crisis
Recent reciprocal summons of the two countries’ high commissioners in Dhaka and Delhi have once again heightened tensions in bilateral relations. On Saturday night, a protest was held outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, further escalating strains between the two sides.
Meanwhile, on Monday, three Hindutva organisations attacked a Bangladesh visa centre in Siliguri, West Bengal, alleging persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. Following the incident, Bangladesh shut down the visa centre indefinitely.
Citing unavoidable circumstances, Dhaka on the same day suspended visa and consular services at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. Visa issuance and all consular services will remain suspended until further notice. The two missions announced the suspension through separate notices.
In the meantime, Hindutva organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for protests on Tuesday in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai. Against this backdrop, analysts believe Dhaka–Delhi relations have entered a fresh phase of crisis.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Delhi suggest that India is seeking to portray the brutal killing of garment factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh as an instance of minority persecution in Bangladesh.
Referring to minority persecution, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Sunday. On Monday, several Hindutva groups organised protests in Siliguri, Kolkata, and Guwahati, and held a press conference in Mumbai, all citing allegations of minority persecution.
Hindutva organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for protests on Tuesday in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai. Against this backdrop, analysts believe Dhaka–Delhi relations have entered a fresh phase of crisis.
Notably, on Saturday night, a group of 20–25 activists of the extremist organisation Akhanda Hindu Rashtra Sena staged a protest in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi. They remained there for about 20 minutes, chanting slogans against Bangladesh and issuing threats against Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah.
When asked about the suspension of visa services in Delhi, several senior officials at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a protest had taken place outside the High Commission on Saturday night, and that VHP had called for another protest on Tuesday morning. These factors were taken into consideration in deciding to suspend visa services.
Visa Centre Closed After Attack in Siliguri
Diplomatic sources said members of Hindutva organisations VHP, Hindu Jagaran Manch, and the Siliguri Mahanagar Organisation attacked Bangladesh’s visa centre in Siliguri while marching in protest over alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Earlier, the protesters had gathered at Bagha Jatin Park in Siliguri and then marched to surround the visa centre.
During the protest, they demanded an end to the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, justice for the killing of Dipu Das, and punishment of those responsible.
Later, a five-member delegation of the protesters entered the visa centre and spoke with the authorities, urging them to keep the centre closed.
According to diplomatic sources in Delhi and Kolkata, a company named DU Digital has been operating Bangladesh’s visa centre in Siliguri for several years.
A source at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata said that between 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, along with Nastik Manch and the All India Secular Front, staged protests near the Bangladesh mission. Police stopped the protesters about one kilometre away from the mission.
One member of the protesters’ delegation called a DU Digital official and said, “We have only one request: do not open this office. Hindus will be persecuted in Bangladesh, and you will not be allowed to do business here. Remove all Bangladesh visa-related banners or signboards by today.”
A diplomatic source in Kolkata said that, considering security concerns, DU Digital shut down the visa centre before 3:00 pm on Monday. A decision on reopening the centre will be taken after reviewing the situation.
Following the incident, Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata sent a diplomatic note to the Kolkata office of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, requesting enhanced security for the visa centre in Siliguri.
Protests in Kolkata
A source at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata said that between 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, along with Nastik Manch and the All India Secular Front, staged protests near the Bangladesh mission. Police stopped the protesters about one kilometre away from the mission.
During the protests, demonstrators raised slogans against Bangladesh’s interim government, alleging persecution of the Hindu community. Later, two delegations—from Nastik Manch and the All India Secular Front—submitted memorandums to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.
Press Conference in Mumbai
On Monday, VHP held a press conference in Mumbai, alleging persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. The Hindutva organisation called for justice and accountability for such incidents and sought international intervention. VHP announced that it would organise protest programmes across various parts of India in support of these demands.
At the press conference, VHP International President Alok Kumar expressed deep sorrow and strong condemnation over the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.
Alok Kumar said VHP hopes that democracy, secular values, and the rule of law will be restored in Bangladesh as soon as possible. He added that the people of Bangladesh are entitled to peace, human rights, and uninterrupted economic progress, and that Indian society and the Indian government would continue to support all just, lawful, and humanitarian initiatives aimed at restoring harmony, security, and justice in Bangladesh.