Infant now at Chhottomoni Nibas

Baby Fatema, who lost her parents and sister in a road crash has been handed over to the children’s home Chhottomoni Nibas in the capital’s Azimpur on Friday.

She was born miraculously on the road during a road accident when a truck ran over her father Jahangir Alam, 42, her mother Ratma Begum, 32, and her sister, Sanjida, 6, on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Trishal in Mymensingh On 16 July.

She was first admitted to a private hospital before being shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. A five-member board was formed for her treatment. Physicians said the baby has been doing fine but she will take several more days to recover the wrist of her right hand that was broken during the accident.