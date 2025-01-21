CA leaves Dhaka for Davos to attend WEF
Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus left Dhaka for Davos, Switzerland, at early hours of Tuesday, on a four-day official visit to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
A flight of Emirates airline carrying Prof Yunus and his entourage left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:00 am (today), Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiul Alam told BSS.
During his visit, the Chief Adviser is expected to hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finland President Alexander Stubb, King Philippe of Belgium and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
The Chief Adviser will also hold meetings with Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank; Sir Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta; Dr Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
A separate dialogue on Bangladesh will be held at the World Economic Forum where global business leaders and CEOs of various international organisations will join.
The chief adviser is scheduled to return home on 25 January.