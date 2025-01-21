CA leaves Dhaka for Davos to attend WEF

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus left Dhaka for Davos, Switzerland, at early hours of Tuesday, on a four-day official visit to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

A flight of Emirates airline carrying Prof Yunus and his entourage left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:00 am (today), Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiul Alam told BSS.