Two coordinators of protesting students take oath as advisors

Md Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination movement, have become advisers of the interim government.

Nahid Islam, a resident of Banasree in Dhaka, got admitted to the sociology department of Dhaka University in the academic year of 2016-17. Asif Mahmud, a resident from Cumilla, is a student of the department of linguistics of 2017-18 academic year.