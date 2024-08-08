Interim govt
Two coordinators of protesting students take oath as advisors
Md Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination movement, have become advisers of the interim government.
Nahid Islam, a resident of Banasree in Dhaka, got admitted to the sociology department of Dhaka University in the academic year of 2016-17. Asif Mahmud, a resident from Cumilla, is a student of the department of linguistics of 2017-18 academic year.
They led the student-led movement for quota reform in government jobs. As the movement turned violent and many students were killed, the protesting students launched a-one point movement for the resignation of the government.
In the face of a student-led mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina stepped down as the prime minister and went to India under a special arrangement.
Today, Thursday an interim government was formed with 17 advisors led by Dr Muhammad Yunus