NHRC inactive for four months

Sayeed Ahmed, a member of the Bangladesh Bureau of South Asians for Human Rights (SAHR), a South Asian human rights activist organisation, told Prothom Alo that it is disappointing that the NHRC has not been reconstituted in four months. This gives an impression that the current interim government does not consider the commission important.

However, Law Adviser professor Asif Nazrul said initiative to reconstitute the NHRC has been taken.

“We want to make the appointment after changing the commission’s law. The judiciary reform commission has some recommendations here. We want to make a good appointment upon scrutinising the proposals. I hope it can be done within a month,” Asif Nazrul said.

According to The National Human Rights Commission Act-2009, the rights body is composed of a chairman, a permanent member and five honorary members. The commission does not have any jurisdiction to mete out punishment. It can raise its voice in any human rights violation and make recommendations. However, the commission was not seen as vocal against human rights violations including extrajudicial killing and enforced disappearance. The commission was decried by rights activists for this inaction.

Restructuring of the commission this time faced legal obstacles. A selection committee chaired by the speaker of national parliament is supposed to make recommendations on the appointment of the chairman and members. The seven-member selection committee also consists of two members of parliament. But now there is no parliament functioning in the country and the speaker has resigned. Under these circumstances, the National Human Rights Commission law was amended on 20 November, making for the selection committee to nominate members in absence of the speaker.