Education minister embarrassed over assault on Rajshahi college principal

Education minister Dipu Moni on Sunday said assault on a college principal allegedly by Awami League lawmaker from Rajshahi-1 constituency Omar Faruk Chowdhury has embarrassed her much, reports UNB.

The minister said this while replying to a question from journalists at the secretariat after the announcement of the new schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations.

"We don't have the authority to take action against a parliament member. But we may go the parliament speaker, if needed after getting the probe report over the incident," she said.